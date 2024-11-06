Caitlin Clark Had Two-Word Message About Potentially Joining New Women's League
The January debut season of the new women's three-on-three league, Unrivaled, inches closer with each passing day but fans are still waiting on the edge of their seats to learn if Caitlin Clark will join up. With reports of a massive financial offer on the table for the WNBA rookie of the year and the rosters already loaded with great talent anticipation is sky-high.
On Wednesday, Clark finally responded to the speculation that she could be enticed to join the startup league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. Unfortunately, fans hoping for a firm answer will be disappointed.
"We'll see," Clark said when asked if she'll be taking part in any offseason basketball activities, per Chloe Peterson of the IndyStar.
Clark would be a tremendous addition to Unrivaled and everybody should be rooting for it to happen because she is a lightning rod on the court. But the superstar did play quite a lot of basketball over the last 12 months.
She suited up for her senior season at Iowa one year ago today and played the whole season, rolling into a deep NCAA tournament run that ended in the national championship game. Less than two months later she embarked upon her rookie season in the WNBA and got the Indiana Fever to the playoffs. All told Clark has played 79 basketball games since her final college season tipped off on November 6, 2023. Nobody should blame her if she wants to rest up.
Time is running out for Clark to make a final decision regardless. WNBA fans will just have to wait and see.