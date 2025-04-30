Caitlin Clark Had Great Reaction to Tyrese Haliburton’s Game 5 Winner in Pacers-Bucks
For just a brief period of time, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark became one of us: an awestruck basketball fan.
Clark made another appearance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 5 between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, and she likely was feeling the same nerves as everyone else in the crowd with the game coming down the wire in overtime.
After Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton drove inside for the game-winning layup, Clark along with the rest of the home fans erupted in celebration.
Check out the clip of her along with some of her Fever teammates watching Haliburton make the clutch shot from the tunnel:
Clark also posted a wordless reaction to her Instagram Stories in which she shared a video of Haliburton's game-winner along with a series of shushing emojis.
The Pacers closed out the game on an 8-0 run in overtime to eliminate the Bucks from the NBA playoffs in the thrilling 119-118 win, taking home a 4-1 series victory.
Clearly, none was more pleased about the result than Clark herself. The Fever superstar is set to return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night to suit up for her first WNBA preseason game against the Washington Mystics.