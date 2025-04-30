Tyrese Haliburton Thinks His Dad Was in the Wrong After Confrontation With Giannis
The Indiana Pacers mounted a furious comeback to force overtime and defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-118 in Game 5 to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton blew by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for a layup with a second to go to secure the win. After the final buzzer, chaos ensued as Haliburton's father approached Antetokounmpo to taunt him. Things escalated from there, as the two went face-to-face in confrontation and had to be separated.
Tyrese Haliburton addressed the incident after the game.
"As far as the incident between Giannis and my pops, I had no idea it happened until I got to the back and was showed the video," Haliburton said. "Me and my pops have talked about that and I don't agree with what transpired there from him. You know, basketball is basketball and let's keep it on the court. He just got excited, saw his son make a game-winner and came on to the court. We had a conversation and he needs me to just allow me to play basketball and stay over there, I'll come over to him to celebrate."
The Pacers star reiterated that his dad was in the wrong and said he would reach out to Antetokounmpo.
"I talked with him, I'll talk with Giannis eventually about it. I just don't think my pops was in the right at all there... It's unfortunate what happened there, but I think it was just competition, but as far as my pops again, I don't agree with what happened there. We'll have a conversation. Everybody's grown men. We'll go from there."
The Pacers will advance and face the winner of the series between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.