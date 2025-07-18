Caitlin Clark, WNBA Mascots Help Surprise Little Girl With All-Star Tickets
Caitlin Clark will not participate in WNBA All-Star weekend after re-aggravating a groin injury during a game earlier this week. Despite that, she's still acting as a host as the entire league has descended on Indianapolis for a the weekend.
Clark was out partying with her fellow stars on Thursday night and then on Friday morning she appeared on Good Morning America with four of her teammates. Fellow Fever All-Stars Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, as well as Fever guard Sydney Colson joined Robin Roberts on the show where they surprised an adorable little girl with tickets to the All-Star game.
The little girl asked Clark about the hardest part about playing basketball. Clark had a stock answer about how nothing about it is hard and that they were all lucky they get to play, but that's just details. Everyone thought the little girl was adorable and then the Fever and New York Liberty's mascots surprised the girl with tickets to the skills competition and All-Star game.
