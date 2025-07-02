SI

Caitlin Clark Sends Simple Plea to WNBA Commissioner After Winning Her Cup Trophy

Clark had words for Cathy Engelbert following the Fever's win in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup final.

Kristen Wong

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) cheers on the team Thursday, June 26, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) cheers on the team Thursday, June 26, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Fever are reaping the rewards of their WNBA Commissioner's Cup final win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, which includes a sizable chunk of dough along with the everlasting glory.

As the Commissioner's Cup winners, the Fever get $500,000 to be split between the roster ($30,000 per player). They also get $120,000 in cryptocurrency—via the league's partnership with Coinbase—that will also be split evenly.

The Cup winners' financial reward is notably much higher than that of the WNBA champions, a curious point that Fever star Caitlin Clark brought up during her team's postgame celebrations.

Following the Fever's win against the Lynx, Clark sent a simple message to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert:

"You get more for this than you do if you're a champion," Clark said on her teammate's Instagram Live video. "Makes no sense. Someone tell Cathy [Engelbert] to help us out."

In the WNBA playoffs, the total prize pool is $500,000. But, that amount is split among teams based on how far each team gets in the postseason. The team that goes on to win the league championship will take home roughly $250,000, which makes out to be around $20,000 per player. That's still $10,000 less per player when compared to the Commissioner's Cup winner's rewards.

Clark raises a fair question as to why the five-season-old Commissioner's Cup offers more financial incentive than winning the league itself, something that could be addressed in the WNBA players' union's ongoing collective bargaining agreement negotiations.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/WNBA