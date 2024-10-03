The Moment Caitlin Clark Found Out She Won WNBA Rookie of the Year Was Special
The WNBA officially announced Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark as the Rookie of the Year on Thursday following months of anticipation. Clark, however, had known for at least a week now.
In a video shared by the Fever social media team, Clark received a special call from WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after a team practice ahead of Indiana’s first-round playoff matchup against the Connecticut Sun.
Fever coach Christie Sides put Engelbert on speakerphone as she congratulated Clark on a historic rookie season.
“It feels like just yesterday when I called your name to the stage as the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft,” Engelbert told Clark. “I know the best is yet to come. Congratulations, Caitlin. You are the 2024 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year!”
Clark’s teammates then mobbed her and jumped up and down as they celebrated the Fever star’s distinguished award.
What a heartwarming moment.
Clark was one vote shy of being a unanimous Rookie of the Year, earning 66 of 67 possible votes. She is the Fever’s second-straight ROY, as Aliyah Boston won the award unanimously in 2023.
Clark and the Fever were bounced from the WNBA playoffs by the Sun on Sept. 25. Here's to Clark hopefully enjoying an even better second year in the W than her first.