Caitlin Clark Wowed WNBA Fans With What She Did After Missing Long Three-Pointer
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are playing their best basketball of the year, winning three of their last four games since the Olympic break. The No. 1 pick in this past April's draft has been leading the way and was named the WNBA's Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday after averaging 25 points, nine assists, and five rebounds in three contests.
Clark had another big game in Monday's win on the road over the Dream, as she racked up 19 points and seven assists. One trip down the court had fans in awe as she missed a long three-point attempt but quickly got the ball back and launched another long three-pointer, which she hit with ease.
Look at the confidence she showed here:
WNBA fans were in awe of her mindset in that moment:
The Fever are back in action Wednesday night when they host the Sun at 7 p.m. ET.