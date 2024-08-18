SI

Fans Loved Caitlin Clark’s Classy Move In Finals Seconds of Fever’s Win Over Mercury

Andy Nesbitt

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after shooting a 3-pointer Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after shooting a 3-pointer Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Caitlin Clark's first game back from the WNBA's Olympic break was a big one, as she put up 29 points and 10 assists in the Fever's 98-89 victory over Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury on Friday.

Clark's 29 points fell just one short of her career high. The No. 1 pick in last April's WNBA draft actually had a chance to break that in the final seconds but instead of trying to get off a shot, she casually let the shot clock run out and handed the ball to the referee, and took the turnover since the game was basically over.

Here's how that played out:

Fans loved that move from Clark, as she easily could have attempted to launch a shot and try to top her career high.

