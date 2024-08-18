Fans Loved Caitlin Clark’s Classy Move In Finals Seconds of Fever’s Win Over Mercury
Caitlin Clark's first game back from the WNBA's Olympic break was a big one, as she put up 29 points and 10 assists in the Fever's 98-89 victory over Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury on Friday.
Clark's 29 points fell just one short of her career high. The No. 1 pick in last April's WNBA draft actually had a chance to break that in the final seconds but instead of trying to get off a shot, she casually let the shot clock run out and handed the ball to the referee, and took the turnover since the game was basically over.
Here's how that played out:
Fans loved that move from Clark, as she easily could have attempted to launch a shot and try to top her career high.
