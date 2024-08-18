Caitlin Clark’s Ridiculously Cool Pass vs. Mercury Had WNBA Fans in Awe
Caitlin Clark came out of the Olympic break and immediately had one of the best games of her rookie season on Friday night, scoring 29 points and dishing out 10 assists in the Fever's 98-89 win over Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury.
Clark, who made history with the performance, came out flying after enjoying a few weeks away from the game while Team USA won gold in the Paris Games. The Fever are now 12-15 on the season after starting 0-5.
Clark's shooting has long been marveled at by fans but her passing skills continue to be some of the best in the game. This view of one of her assists against Phoenix is too good:
Here's another look at it:
Fans loved it:
