SI

Caitlin Clark’s Ridiculously Cool Pass vs. Mercury Had WNBA Fans in Awe

Andy Nesbitt

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after shooting a 3-pointer Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark reacts after shooting a 3-pointer Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Caitlin Clark came out of the Olympic break and immediately had one of the best games of her rookie season on Friday night, scoring 29 points and dishing out 10 assists in the Fever's 98-89 win over Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark, who made history with the performance, came out flying after enjoying a few weeks away from the game while Team USA won gold in the Paris Games. The Fever are now 12-15 on the season after starting 0-5.

Clark's shooting has long been marveled at by fans but her passing skills continue to be some of the best in the game. This view of one of her assists against Phoenix is too good:

Here's another look at it:

Fans loved it:

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/WNBA