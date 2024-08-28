First Look at Caitlin Clark’s Jump Shot in NBA 2K25 is So Laughably Good
Freaky Friday actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently went viral for saying she wanted to be Caitlin Clark for a day. With the upcoming release of NBA 2K25, she—and the rest of the WNBA fanbase—can.
Clark’s avatar was unveiled weeks ago in anticipation of the video game’s release on Sept. 6, but those wanting to see a taste of action need only surf on social media for a few tantalizing first looks at the Indiana Fever rookie’s gameplay.
One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a video of Clark showing off her virtual handles and noted that the highlight so far was her quick-release jump shots.
In a NBA 2K25 teaser, Clark, aptly fitted in Kobe 5s, could be seen casually pulling up from beyond the arc and swishing three-pointers, much akin to real life.
Too smooth.
NBA 2K25 also unveiled special ‘W mode’ features such as the option to play in the Pursuit of Greatness story mode, in which users can start as a rookie and build a career to become the greatest WNBA player of all time—not too unlike what Clark is doing right now.