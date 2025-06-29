Cameras Caught Caitlin Clark’s Selfless Move for Fever Teammates During a Timeout
Caitlin Clark missed her second straight game Friday night as she continues to deal with a groin injury suffered last week on a meaningless play against Seattle. And while she wasn't able to suit up for the Fever's win over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, she was seen doing something helpful for her teammates during a timeout.
The WNBA star was more than happy to pick up some towels and hand them off to a number of her teammates while head coach Stephanie White was talking strategy with the team.
Cameras caught that moment, which showed Clark willing to do whatever it takes to lend a hand:
The Fever picked up a 94–86 win over the Wings, despite Bueckers going off for 27 points in the loss. Indiana's next game is Tuesday night at Minnesota. Hopefully Clark will be back in the lineup, but if she's not able to go she'll probably still find a way to chip in.