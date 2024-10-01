Cameron Brink Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend
Cameron Brink seems like she had a great trip to Paris.
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Sparks star announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Ben Felter. Brink made the announcement with a simple message on her Instagram page. Her post had several pictures from the engagement in Paris, with the caption "Yes in every lifetime."
Brink and Felter have been dating for nearly four years and met while both attended Stanford. Felter was a rower, while Brink starred for the women's basketball team.
The 22-year-old Sparks forward was the No. 2 pick in the loaded 2024 WNBA draft and she looked good early in the season. Unfortunately, on June 18, Brink suffered a torn ACL in her left knee four minutes into a game against the Connecticut Sun. That ended her rookie season after only 15 games.
Brink's injury didn't just end her rookie season, it also prevented her from participating in the women's 3x3 tournament at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Team USA ended up taking home a bronze medal.
Luckily she wound getting a ring in Paris a few months after the Olympics anyway.