Cameron Brink Carried Off Court After Suffering Apparent Leg Injury vs. Sun
Prized Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink exited Tuesday's game against the Connecticut Sun during the first half after appearing to sustain a leg injury while attempting to drive to the basket.
Brink attempted to drive past Sun center Brionna Jones when she fell to the ground and grabbed at her leg. She screamed out in pain while her teammates gathered around her before she was helped off the court.
Once over to the sidelines, Brink began to hobble toward the locker room, but was forced to stop as a result of the pain. A pair of trainers could then be seen lifting Brink off her feet and carrying her toward the locker room with the rookie center appearing to be in too much pain to walk.
Brink had played just four minutes in the game before suffering the leg injury. She had not yet registered a stat, but had one personal foul.
Brink was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft out of Stanford. During her rookie season with Los Angeles, the 22-year-old is averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.
The team did not immediately provide an update on her injury status, though she did not check back into the game before the end of the first half.