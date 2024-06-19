Cameron Brink Posts Statement After Suffering Season-Ending Knee Injury
The Los Angeles Sparks will be without standout rookie Cameron Brink for the rest of the 2024 WNBA season.
Brink, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, suffered a knee injury during the Sparks' 79–70 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the team announced that Brink sustained a torn ACL in her left knee and will miss the rest of the year.
Shortly after the news was announced, Brink addressed the situation on social media.
"You never think it will happen to you," she wrote. "And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life—I'm not defined by basketball, but it's something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it.
"It's not goodbye basketball, it's see you later. I'm always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers."
In 15 games this season, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 22 minutes per contest. She scored a career-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting against the Dallas Wings on May 26, and stuffed a career-best five shots in two different games.
The Sparks (4–11) will return to the court without Brink on Thursday for a matchup against the New York Liberty.