SI

Sparks Rookie Cameron Brink Done for 2024 Season After Tearing ACL Against Sun

Patrick Andres

May 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) blocks a shot by Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
May 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) blocks a shot by Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

For a prized member of this year's vaunted WNBA rookie class, the 2024 season is over.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink will miss the remainder of '24 after tearing her ACL Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

Brink, 22, ends her rookie year with averages of 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game across 15 games.

The Stanford product went down in the first quarter of the Sparks' 79-70 loss to the Connecticut Sun Tuesday evening—exiting after playing just four minutes. Unable to overcome her loss, Los Angeles dropped to 4–11 on the season.

Brink ended a decorated four-year career with the Cardinal by averaging 17.4 points per game in '24, helping Stanford win the final Pac-12 women's basketball championship. For her efforts, she was named an AP All-American for the third time.

The Sparks made her the second pick of the WNBA draft on April 15—immediately following the Indiana Fever's selection of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark.

Published
Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres has been a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated since 2022. Before SI, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword, and Diamond Digest. Patrick has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Home/WNBA