Sparks Rookie Cameron Brink Done for 2024 Season After Tearing ACL Against Sun
For a prized member of this year's vaunted WNBA rookie class, the 2024 season is over.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink will miss the remainder of '24 after tearing her ACL Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
Brink, 22, ends her rookie year with averages of 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game across 15 games.
The Stanford product went down in the first quarter of the Sparks' 79-70 loss to the Connecticut Sun Tuesday evening—exiting after playing just four minutes. Unable to overcome her loss, Los Angeles dropped to 4–11 on the season.
Brink ended a decorated four-year career with the Cardinal by averaging 17.4 points per game in '24, helping Stanford win the final Pac-12 women's basketball championship. For her efforts, she was named an AP All-American for the third time.
The Sparks made her the second pick of the WNBA draft on April 15—immediately following the Indiana Fever's selection of Iowa guard Caitlin Clark.