SI

Why Caitlin Clark Wouldn't Be Allowed to Play in WNBA Finals If Fever Beat Aces

Kristen Wong

Fever star Caitlin Clark couldn't play in the WNBA playoffs even if she wanted to.
Fever star Caitlin Clark couldn't play in the WNBA playoffs even if she wanted to. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Against all odds, the short-handed Indiana Fever are one win away from a spot in this year's WNBA finals.

As the Fever prepare for a win-or-go-home Game 5 of their semifinal series against the Aces on Tuesday night, some fans are wondering whether Caitlin Clark would be able to play in the finals, if the team makes it that far.

Even if Clark were fully healthy, she would not be allowed to play in the finals because she was left off the Fever's active roster for the postseason. This means that Clark is ineligible to play during that span.

Clark announced that she was out for the rest of the season on Sept. 4 amid her attempts to recover from a groin injury she suffered mid-July. Her campaign was effectively over at that point, regardless of how well the Fever did in the playoffs.

The same goes for other Fever players who suffered season-ending injures: Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, Sophie Cunningham and Chloe Bibby.

The No. 6-seeded Fever would face the Mercury in the finals, who just eliminated the Lynx. Indiana has won four playoffs games so far, the most by any underdog team since the Sky in 2021 (Chicago went on to win the WNBA championship). Game 5 of Fever-Aces is Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/WNBA