Why Caitlin Clark Wouldn't Be Allowed to Play in WNBA Finals If Fever Beat Aces
Against all odds, the short-handed Indiana Fever are one win away from a spot in this year's WNBA finals.
As the Fever prepare for a win-or-go-home Game 5 of their semifinal series against the Aces on Tuesday night, some fans are wondering whether Caitlin Clark would be able to play in the finals, if the team makes it that far.
Even if Clark were fully healthy, she would not be allowed to play in the finals because she was left off the Fever's active roster for the postseason. This means that Clark is ineligible to play during that span.
Clark announced that she was out for the rest of the season on Sept. 4 amid her attempts to recover from a groin injury she suffered mid-July. Her campaign was effectively over at that point, regardless of how well the Fever did in the playoffs.
The same goes for other Fever players who suffered season-ending injures: Sydney Colson, Aari McDonald, Sophie Cunningham and Chloe Bibby.
The No. 6-seeded Fever would face the Mercury in the finals, who just eliminated the Lynx. Indiana has won four playoffs games so far, the most by any underdog team since the Sky in 2021 (Chicago went on to win the WNBA championship). Game 5 of Fever-Aces is Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET.