Chelsea Gray Wins First-Ever Unrivaled Finals MVP After Rose Victory
Rose BC's Chelsea Gray is Unrivaled's inaugural finals MVP after averaging an impressive 28.5 points and six assists across the semifinal and championship games.
The Rose, led by dominant performances from Brittney Sykes, Azurá Stevens and Gray, defeated the Vinyl 62–54 in Monday's finals showdown. Gray recorded 18 points, three rebounds, and eight assists, while Sykes and Stevens notched 21 and 19 points, respectively.
Unrivaled commissioner Micky Lawler awarded the point guard the honor after the Rose's win.
Later asked what she'd like people to "say about Chelsea Gray now," the Point Gawd took a minute to think it through before replying, "Keep that same energy. ... I got the receipts who's talking s---."
The quote could be referring to the fact that the Rose were initially projected to finish in last place among all Unrivaled teams. But Gray herself has also been subject to some criticism in the last year. After missing a large stretch of the 2024 WNBA season with a foot injury, the guard struggled to come back strong when she finally took the court. Some then claimed she shouldn't have been included on the Olympic roster that summer.
But with this MVP win, it seems like the 32-year-old isn't trying to quiet the critics. In fact, she sounds fine with the heckling; after all, look where it got her.