Chelsea Gray Wins First-Ever Unrivaled Finals MVP After Rose Victory

Gray averaged 28.5 points across the semifinal and championship games.

Brigid Kennedy

Rose BC guard Chelsea Gray after winning the Unrivaled Championship on Mar 17, 2025.
Rose BC guard Chelsea Gray after winning the Unrivaled Championship on Mar 17, 2025. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rose BC's Chelsea Gray is Unrivaled's inaugural finals MVP after averaging an impressive 28.5 points and six assists across the semifinal and championship games.

The Rose, led by dominant performances from Brittney Sykes, Azurá Stevens and Gray, defeated the Vinyl 62–54 in Monday's finals showdown. Gray recorded 18 points, three rebounds, and eight assists, while Sykes and Stevens notched 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Unrivaled commissioner Micky Lawler awarded the point guard the honor after the Rose's win.

Later asked what she'd like people to "say about Chelsea Gray now," the Point Gawd took a minute to think it through before replying, "Keep that same energy. ... I got the receipts who's talking s---."

The quote could be referring to the fact that the Rose were initially projected to finish in last place among all Unrivaled teams. But Gray herself has also been subject to some criticism in the last year. After missing a large stretch of the 2024 WNBA season with a foot injury, the guard struggled to come back strong when she finally took the court. Some then claimed she shouldn't have been included on the Olympic roster that summer.

But with this MVP win, it seems like the 32-year-old isn't trying to quiet the critics. In fact, she sounds fine with the heckling; after all, look where it got her.

Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

