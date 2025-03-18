Rose BC Defeats Vinyl to Become First Unrivaled Champions
The first ever champion team of the upstart Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league was crowned on Monday night.
Rose BC have taken their rightful place on the throne after defeating Vinyl 62–54 in Monday night's championship bout, sealing the victory on a game-winning free throw from Brittney Sykes.
After burying the deciding free throw, Sykes and the rest of the Rose BC team celebrated ecstatically on the court as streamers rained down from the ceiling at the Wayfair Arena in Miami.
Rose BC won despite being without three key players: Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese as well as Kahleah Copper and Natasha Hiedeman. Sykes led the team with 21 points after drawing the start on alongside Azura Stevens and Chelsea Gray. They were able to overcome a 22-point outburst from Rhyne Howard in order to claim the inaugural championship trophy.
Rose BC went 8–6 in the regular season, finishing second in the league behind the Lunar Owls, who had a 13–1 record. The Lunar Owls were stunned by the Vinyl in the semifinals on Sunday, despite a 36-point onslaught from league MVP Napheesa Collier, setting up the championship clash between Rose BC and Vinyl.
Now, Rose BC will forever be immortalized in league history, having won the inaugural Unrivaled championship title.