SI

Cheryl Reeve Ejected After Running Out on the Court to Get in Official's Face

The Lynx coach was tossed late in the fourth quarter.

Blake Silverman

Cheryl Reeve had to be held back in the fourth quarter as she argued with the referees
Cheryl Reeve had to be held back in the fourth quarter as she argued with the referees / Screengrab via ESPN
In this story:

Tempers flared between the Lynx and the Mercury throughout Game 3 Friday evening in their WNBA semifinals series.

The true boiling point came with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game as Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve got incredibly heated at the officiating crew and stepped out onto the floor. What led to the outburst was Mercury star Alyssa Thomas getting a steal on Lynx star Napheesa Collier which turned into a lay-in on the other end to all but secure the win for Phoenix as they jumped out to a 2-1 series lead.

Although the Lynx went to inbound the ball, Reeve ran up to the official absolutely irate and was quickly ejected. She had to be held back by multiple staffers and players after the heated moment. Collier received some contact from Thomas on the play where she came up injured on the play and left the game. Reeve seemed to take exception that the contact wasn't called and let her thoughts known.

Check out the wild sequence below:

Reeve received a technical foul earlier in the game, but the late outburst was sure to end her night early either way. Minnesota had the ball with the chance to bring the game within one possession with less than 30 seconds left, but the result was a steal and score for Phoenix to go up six and then grab the huge win.

We'll wait to hear Reeve's thoughts and Collier's health status following the play. The Mercury now move one win away from the WNBA Finals ahead of Game 4 in Phoenix Sunday night.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/WNBA