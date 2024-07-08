'Big Bang Theory' Episode Breaks Out During Chicago Sky Postgame Interview
The Chicago Sky's postgame availability took a strange turn on Sunday night after their loss to the Seattle Storm.
Angel Reese, coach Teresa Weatherspoon and others were fielding questions from the media as usual when some bizarre audio began to float in from one of the assembled Zoom participants that threw everyone for a loop.
The unmuted microphone has gotten the best of so many people and will continue to do so as we shift into an even more remote world. And that means risque audio could potentially be aired for everyone in the call to enjoy or cringe at. The Sky group couldn't make heads or tails of what was going on but did helpfully alert everyone to the problem.
Thankfully the internet is a place where those with nothing better to do can conduct citizen journalism and we now have more clarity about the situation. It appears the unexpected noises came from a classic episode of the Big Bang Theory.
The prevailing theory is that WGN was airing this episode during the press conference and someone's television was still blasting in the background. So it could have been worse. Although in the future, Young Sheldon may be a safer program for reporters to enjoy on the second screen during interviews. There's no way intimacy issues were a key topic on that series (never seen it).