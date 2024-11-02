Chicago Sky Set to Hire Las Vegas Aces Assistant Tyler Marsh As Next Head Coach
Over a month after sacking boss Teresa Weatherspoon, the Chicago Sky appear to have found their next head coach.
The Sky are hiring Las Vegas Aces assistant Tyler Marsh as their next head coach, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Bobby Marks and Alexa Philippou of ESPN.
Marsh has been with the Aces since before the 2022 season, and won championships with the team in '22 and '23.
Before joining Las Vegas, Marsh cut his teeth as an assistant coach specializing in player development for the Indiana Pacers. That followed an NBA championship as an assistant video coordinator and player development coach for the Toronto Raptors in 2019.
Chicago went 13-27 in 2024, its worst record since '06 despite considerable excitement around the arrivals of rookie center Kamilla Cardoso and forward Angel Reese.
Marsh's Aces, on the other hand, went 27-13 and lost in the league semifinals to the New York Liberty in four games.