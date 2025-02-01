Chiney Ogwumike Excitedly Breaks News on Sister Nneka's WNBA Free Agency Plans
WNBA free agency is set to officially get underway on Saturday, Feb. 1, the first date players are eligible to put pen to paper and sign with their new teams. Among the most coveted free agents in the class of 2025 is nine-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike.
Ogwumike joined the Seattle Storm in 2024 after playing the first 12 seasons of her illustrious career with the Los Angeles Sparks. Her sister Chiney Ogwumike, who works at ESPN and is a former WNBA All-Star in her own right, broke the news of Nneka's free agency destination live on air Friday.
Chiney excitedly revealed on SportsCenter that Nneka intends to re-sign with the Storm in free agency.
"Wait, hold on. I just got a text from my big sis... she wants me to break the news, so I'm gonna do it. Nine-time WNBA All-Star, WNBA champion and president of the Players Association Nneka Ogwumike, is re-signing with the Seattle Storm," Chiney said pridefully.
Last season, Nneka averaged 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. She made her ninth All-Star Game and was named to the All-WNBA Second Team. Ogwumike was the team's second-leading scorer behind guard Jewell Loyd, who was recently traded to the Las Vegas Aces in a three-team deal also involving the Sparks. Now, she will run it back for another season in Seattle.