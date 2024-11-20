SI

Cleveland Launches Bid for WNBA Expansion Team Backed By Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert

The city previously had a team from 1997 to 2003.

Patrick Andres

The Cleveland Rockers during a 58–50 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on June 5, 2001.
The Cleveland Rockers during a 58–50 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on June 5, 2001. / Lisa Blumenfeld/ALLSPORT

Nearly a quarter-century after losing its first WNBA team, Cleveland wants another shot at hosting one.

A group based in the city led by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert plans to submit a proposal for a WNBA expansion team, it told CNBC's Jessica Golden Wednesday morning.

“We have this unique convergence of infrastructure, culture and these foundational pieces that we think make Northeast Ohio, and specifically Cleveland, a great opportunity to expand from a WNBA perspective,” Cavaliers CEO Nic Barlage told Golden.

Cleveland previously hosted a WNBA franchise—the Cleveland Rockers—from 1997 to 2003. The team folded after seven solid seasons with an all-time record of 108-112.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has signaled the booming league's intent to expand to 16 teams by the 2028 season. The Bay Area, Toronto and Portland are set to receive franchises in the coming years, while Cleveland will join a slew of other cities vying for the 16th slot.

“The good news is we have a lot of demand from many cities,” Engelbert said last month via Golden. “I think the more people are watching the WNBA and seeing what we’re growing here and seeing these players and the product on the court, more people are interested in having it in their cities.”

