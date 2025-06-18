Colin Cowherd Wonders If Caitlin Clark Is the WNBA's Michael Jordan
Caitlin Clark wasted no time going from college basketball's most popular player to the face of the WNBA. In her second year with the Indiana Fever, the pure shooter is must-see television and generates buzz whenever she's involved.
Trying to determine just what her ceiling is when it comes to stardom is a difficult endeavor because one could argue there hasn't been anyone like her previously in the WNBA. Colin Cowherd looked for an apt comparison across leagues during his show on Wednesday and was left wondering if Clark is the WNBA's Michael Jordan.
"There's a lot of similarities between Michael Jordan and Caitlin Clark," Cowherd said. The host then pointed out that Jordan's Bulls were bad before he arrived, and the same could be said for the Fever. He claimed Jordan was seen as a top-three player by the end of his second professional season, a place Clark also inhabits.
"These are very similar players," Cowherd said. "They both sold a lot of merchandise. We fell in love with them and knew them."
It's very possible that this turns into an apt comparison. Clark cannot be very much like LeBron James at this stage of her career because he didn't have a college career. She may shoot like Stephen Curry, but his ascension into the public consciousness took several years in the NBA to happen. Using any other player at this point feels like a slight.
Of course, Jordan wasn't really Jordan until he won his first championship in his seventh season. Clark has the Fever playing better but they are 6-5 on the year. Perhaps pumping the brakes is in order.