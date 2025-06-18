SI

Caitlin Clark Appeared to Say Savage NFSW Line to Sun Player Before Shoving Her

Andy Nesbitt

Caitlin Clark had something to say to Jacy Sheldon.
Tuesday night's Connecticut Sun-Indiana Fever game got all sorts of chippy as there were a few scuffles and a bunch of ejections in a game that Indiana won, 88-71, to clinch a trip to the Commissioner's Cup championship game.

Caitlin Clark was involved in a few of those heated moments, as she and Jacy Sheldon, whose rivalry goes back to their college days in the Big Ten, shared some words before Clark gave her a little shove.

This happened in the fourth quarter and it sure seemed like Clark told Sheldon that she can do "whatever the f---" she wants to do before pushing her away.

Here's that moment:

Clark, who was called for a technical foul earlier in the game after one of the scuffles, had 20 points in the win for the Fever.

Andy Nesbitt
