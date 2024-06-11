SI

Connecticut Sun Fans Had Supportive Caitlin Clark Chants Late in Fever's Loss

Andy Nesbitt

Jun 10, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on the bench with her teammates in the second half as they take on the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever suffered an ugly 89-72 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Monday night to fall to 3-10 on the season. Clark finished with only 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting in what was one of her worst games of her young WNBA career.

Clark got into some foul trouble and sat for a long time in the second half, which led to something you're not used to hearing in the arena of an opposing team—fans started chanting "We want Caitlin!" with hopes that the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft could get back out on the court.

Here are those scenes:

The Fever will be back in action Thursday night when they host the Atlanta Dream.

