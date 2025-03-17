Connecticut Sun Trade Guard Natasha Cloud to Liberty in Surprising Move
Selection Sunday for the women's NCAA tournament came with an unexpected surprise from the WNBA: the Connecticut Sun announced it was trading veteran guard Natasha Cloud to the New York Liberty, according to The Athletic's Ben Pickman. The Liberty confirmed the trade on X.
The Liberty acquired Cloud in exchange for two draft picks: the No. 7 pick in the 2025 draft and a 2026 first-round pick.
Cloud, 33, averaged 11.5 points, 6.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds on the Phoenix Mercury last season before getting traded to the Sun in February. Prior to her one-year stint in Phoenix, she played eight seasons with the Washington Mystics, where she was drafted in 2015 and helped the organization win a WNBA championship in 2019.
Cloud's trade marks the latest move for the Sun after Connecticut lost all five of its 2024 starters—and coach Stephanie White—during the offseason. As the Sun pivot to what one can presume is a full rebuild, the Liberty will look to defend their WNBA title this upcoming season.
Cloud will add a veteran presence to the Liberty's projected starting lineup which includes Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones.