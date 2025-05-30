Courtney Vandersloot Breaks Two Chicago Sky Records, Both Previously Held by Her Wife
Courtney Vandersloot had a historic game on Thursday night as she became the Chicago Sky's all-time leading scorer. In the process, she passes a familiar name on the franchise's all-time leaders list—her wife, Allie Quigley.
Vandersloot also passed Quigley for the most field goals made in franchise history during the Chicago Sky's win over the Dallas Wings. Vandersloot finished with 13 points, nine assists and four steals. She now leads the franchise in points, assists, steals, field goals and minutes all-time.
The Sky took Vandersloot with the No. 3 pick in the 2011 WNBA draft and not many draft picks in basketball history have panned out so well. She played the first 12 years of her career in Chicago, made multiple All-Star teams, All-WNBA teams and helped the franchise win it's first and only championship in 2021.
Quigley was drafted by the Seattle Storm in the second round of the 2008 WNBA draft and signed with the Sky in 2013. She played in Chicago for a decade, where she made three All-Star teams, won two Sixth Woman of the Year awards and was a major part of the 2021 championship team.
Quigley is now second in franchise history in minutes, points and assists. A career 39% three-point shooter, she remains the franchise's all-time leader in three-pointers made.
Vandersloot and Quigley got married in 2018.