Courtney Vandersloot Exits Sky-Fever Game With Knee Injury

Vandersloot was quickly ruled out for the game.

Chicago Sky guard Vandersloot looks on at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Chicago Sky veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot exited the first quarter of the team's game against the Indiana Fever Saturday with a leg injury that looked quite serious. She pulled up as she drove to the court and went down quickly, grabbing her knee in pain.

Her Sky teammates surrounded as she remained on the floor before she was carried to the locker room. Shortly after exiting the game, the Sky announced that Vandersloot would not return to the game with a knee injury.

Through six games with the Sky this season, Vandersloot is averaging 12 points, 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds while playing 31 minutes per game. She returned to Chicago over the offseason after a two-year stint with the New York Liberty where she won a WNBA title last season. She spent the first 12 seasons of her WNBA career with the Sky and won her first championship with the team in 2021.

Let's hope the injury isn't as serious as it looked initially.

