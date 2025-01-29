Courtney Vandersloot to Leave Liberty in Free Agency After Winning WNBA Title
The New York Liberty won the franchise's first-ever championship in 2024, but they appear destined to lose a key part of their roster in free agency.
Veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot is set to hit free agency when it opens on Feb. 1, and it doesn't seem as if she'll be returning to New York for the 2025 season.
According to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times, Vandersloot is expected to reunite with the Chicago Sky in free agency. Vandersloot played the first 12 seasons of her career in the Windy City, where she became the Sky's all-time leader in assists. After spending two seasons with the Liberty, it appears she'll be headed back to Chicago.
Speaking about her impending free agency earlier this month, Vandersloot made clear that she wants to play somewhere she's valued.
"I want to be valued... I want to have the ball in my hands and be able to create the way that I can. And just be in a place that is comfortable for me and my family," she said, via the New York Post.
Chicago would certainly check some of those boxes. The organization drafted Vandersloot out of Gonzaga with the No. 3 pick in 2011, and she'll have the opportunity to return to the city and start for the Sky in 2025.