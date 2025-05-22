Dawn Staley Shared Why She Thinks Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry Is Great for WNBA
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese added another chapter to their rivalry last weekend when the two were involved in a play that led to the whole sports world talking about them for days.
In case you missed it, Clark knocked Reese down to the ground with a hard foul and Reese quickly jumped up and had words for Clark. It was a heated moment between two players who have shared a few of those during their years competing against one another.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was asked Thursday during an appearance on The Breakfast Club what she thought of the rivalry between the two players and the legendary coach explained why she loved it.
“I think it's great for our game,” Staley said. “It’s a sport, treat us like a sport… it happens in every sport, soccer, basketball, football... so let it be.”
Staley said she didn't see anything wrong with the hard foul by Clark and thought the refs got it right.
"I’m going to take the lead of Angel and Caitlin," Staley said. "And that lead is they said it was a foul, the officials got it right and we’re moving on. I’m going to take their lead."
Here are her full comments on the rivalry, which includes how she likes that more and more new fans are watching the game because of these two star players:
Staley added she can't wait until Clark and Reese square off again.
"I’m looking forward to the next time they play, too," Staley said. "I’m going to be glued in just like everybody else."