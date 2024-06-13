Dearica Hamby, Sparks Agree to Contract Extension Through 2025 WNBA Season
The Los Angeles Sparks locked down a key part of their frontcourt on Thursday.
The Sparks announced that they agreed to a contract extension through the 2025 WNBA season with two-time All-Star forward Dearica Hamby.
Hamby arrived in Los Angeles in 2023 after spending the first eight years of her career with the Las Vegas Aces franchise, which was dubbed the San Antonio Stars for her first three WNBA seasons.
Hamby is in the middle of a career year with the Sparks, leading the WNBA in double-doubles (10) and rebounds per game (11.4). She's also averaging 20.0 points per game, a massive leap from her previous career best (13.0 points per game in 2020).
"I’m grateful for finding a home in LA with an ownership group and organization that believes in me and has been nothing but supportive since the day I got here," Hamby said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing to build with my teammates and getting the Sparks back to the standard that has been historically set."
Over 10 WNBA seasons, Hamby is averaging 9.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. She was named the Sixth Woman of the Year in 2019 and '20 and helped the Aces win the 2022 WNBA title.
The 30-year-old has paired with rookie phenom Cameron Brink in the Sparks' frontcourt this season and is determined to snap Los Angeles' three-year playoff drought.
“I’m so excited about Dearica’s extension," Sparks coach Curt Miller said. "She has been an incredible addition to our team and locker room since her arrival. She is enjoying a fantastic year and leading our young team on and off the court. She has an outstanding motor and brings us energy each day.”
The Sparks return to the court Friday to visit the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.