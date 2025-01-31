Jared Goff, Grant Hill, Chris Webber Headline Group Aiming for Detroit WNBA Return
After nearly two decades without the WNBA in Detroit, a group has assembled with hopes of bringing it back.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Hall of Fame former Detroit Pistons forward Grant Hill, and former Michigan and Pistons forward Chris Webber are part of a group of investors bidding on a WNBA expansion team, the Pistons announced in a Friday afternoon statement.
The group also includes representatives of the Pistons' and Lions' ownership.
"This is an exciting ability to welcome the WNBA back to Detroit and bring additional investment and economic activity into our city," Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a statement.
The Detroit Shock played 12 seasons in the WNBA from 1998 to 2009. They won championships in 2003, '06 and '08 before relocating to Tulsa; that team is now the Dallas Wings.
The move comes a day after Nashville announced its bid for a team, which it intends to name after legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt.