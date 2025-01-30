NHL Owner Announces Bid for Nashville WNBA Team, With Name Honoring Pat Summitt
The state of Tennessee has a rich women's basketball tradition, thanks in large part to Pat Summitt's legendary run leading the University of Tennessee Lady Vols. Summitt won eight national championships and posted a 1,098–208 record during her Hall of Fame coaching career, which lasted from 1974 to 2012.
Now, the owner of the NHL's Nashville Predators hopes to make the Music City the home to an expansion WNBA franchise, one that would honor the legendary coach in the process.
Bill Haslam, the chairman of the Predators, and his wife Crissy announced their bid to bring the "Tennessee Summitt" to the growing league, which is already set to grow from 12 to 15 franchises in the coming years.
“We believe a WNBA team, based in Nashville, could serve as a beacon for girls and women, young and old, across Tennessee, while also creating more opportunities for sports fans as our community continues to grow," said Haslam in a release. "In building this new franchise, we will take inspiration from the Nashville Predators and its ‘community-first’ approach to running the business. This WNBA team will establish itself as a mainstay in Nashville and communities throughout the state of Tennessee.”
The bid has the support of Summitt's son Tyler, as well as Nashville mayor Freddie O'Connell. Among the notable Tennessee icons joining the bid are former Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning and Lady Vols legend Candace Parker, who played for Summitt from 2004 to '08 before becoming one of the greatest WNBA players in the league's history.
“Tennessee is the DNA of everything women’s basketball stands for,” said Parker. “I’m excited to be a part of the group working to bring a WNBA team to the state and honor Coach Summitt’s legacy.”
The Summitt would join the Predators as tenants of Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The venue regularly hosts college basketball, and boasts a capacity of 19,395 for the sport.
As the WNBA's popularity surges, the league is aggressively expanding. The Golden State Valkyries join the league as its 13th franchise in 2025, with the Toronto Tempo and a new franchise in Portland beginning play in 2026.
Should the bid succeed, the Summitt would join the Connecticut Sun, Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm as WNBA franchises in cities that don't currently have NBA teams.