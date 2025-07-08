DeWanna Bonner Expected to Land With Former Team After Fever Exit
After six years away, veteran guard/forward DeWanna Bonner is reportedly heading back where her career began.
Bonner is expected to rejoin the Phoenix Mercury in the coming days, according to a Monday evening report from Michael Voepel and Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. The 37-year-old played for the team from 2009 to '19, winning championships with the Mercury in '09 and 2014.
The reported move comes on the heels of the Indiana Fever waiving Bonner on June 25. She averaged just 21.3 minutes per game in nine games with the Fever, which over a full season would be her lowest average since '09.
in addition to her team accomplishments, Bonner has made six WNBA All-Star teams and two All-WNBA teams. She has scored 7,546 career points, third in league history behind legendary guard Diana Taurasi and Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles.
Phoenix is currently 12–6, second in the Western Conference and 4.5 games behind the first-place Minnesota Lynx.