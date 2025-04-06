Diana Taurasi Roasted Herself With Perfect One-Liner About Comments to Caitlin Clark
The stars were out for the NCAA championship game between UConn and South Carolina on Sunday afternoon—including the retired ones.
WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird were covering the big game on ESPN's alternate broadcast, and they brought on a very special guest in the second half.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark hopped on The Bird & Taurasi Show to talk all things hoops, and the trio immediately got off to a somewhat awkward start.
Clark began by congratulating Taurasi on her retirement after a 20-year career with the Phoenix Mercury. Bird then looked over at Taurasi with a glimmer in her eye.
"Now unfortunately, reality is coming to me now," Taurasi replied.
Clark and Bird had a hearty chuckle at that one.
Exactly a year ago during last year's women's Final Four, Taurasi memorably sent a warning to Clark, who had just knocked out UConn to help Iowa advance to the national title game.
"Reality is coming," Taurasi said. "You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time."
It's nice to see that's all water under the bridge now, as it certainly looks like there's nothing but respect between the two greats.