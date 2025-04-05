Caitlin Clark to Join Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi As Special Guest on NCAA Title Broadcast
When UConn takes on South Carolina in the national championship game on Sunday afternoon, one of the greatest women's college basketball players of all time will be watching: Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark.
Clark is set to join Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi on the The Bird & Taurasi Show alt-cast for the NCAA title game, marking her second appearance on-air with the Huskies legends. The ESPN alternate broadcast will start at 3 p.m. ET.
This past year in the WNBA has seen Clark break numerous league records in her historic rookie campaign and Taurasi announce her retirement after a 20-year professional career. Clark and Taurasi faced off three times last season, with Clark's Fever besting Taurasi's Mercury in all three games.
The two will now finally get a chance to sit down and talk hoops—and potentially clear the air.
During last year's Final Four, Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes memorably knocked out UConn to advance to the national championship. Taurasi made headlines for her ominous message to the then-projected No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft:
"Reality is coming," Taurasi said. "You look superhuman playing against some 18-year-olds but you're going to come play with some grown women that have been playing professional basketball for a long time."
It can't be lost on Clark that this time around, she'll be watching the next WNBA starlet, UConn's Paige Bueckers, who's expected to be selected first overall in the draft later this month.