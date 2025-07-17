ESPN Analyst’s Remark About Fever Being Better Without Caitlin Clark Roasted by Fans
Caitlin Clark missed her 11th game of the season Wednesday night after she re-aggravated her groin injury in Tuesday night's win over the Connecticut Sun. The Indiana Fever missed their star again, as they were blown out by the New York Liberty, 98-77, in a game that was never all that close.
Clark's second season has not gone as she had hoped. A quad injury earlier in the season forced her to miss five games and then not long after that she was forced out with the groin injury.
Earlier this month ESPN's Caroline Peck had a bold take when she said on SportsCenter that the Fever "are more dangerous" without Clark.
"I think that Indiana is even more dangerous when Caitlin Clark doesn't play," Peck said on July 3. "Because she's a ball-dominant guard. The ball is in her hands a lot, so you know what you need to try to take away. But when you look at Indiana now, they've got so many weapons.
"When you have a point guard like Kelsey Mitchell, and Aari McDonald making plays on the perimeter, and a post like Aliyah Boston, I'm gonna tell you—Indiana, they are a threat. And it's specifically on the defensive end."
WNBA fans haven't forgotten about that take and roasted Peck and anyone who might think the Fever are better without Clark.