ESPN’s Caitlin Clark Injury Prediction is Bad News for the Indiana Fever
The Indiana Fever will be back in action Sunday afternoon when they travel to Chicago to face Angel Reese and the Sky at 3 p.m. ET. Caitlin Clark, however, will once again be watching from the sideline as she's still dealing with a groin injury suffered earlier this month.
Clark has only played in 13 games this season thanks to a quad injury and then this current groin strain. The Fever had this to say last Thursday about her status:
"Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered. Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being. There is no timetable available for her return."
ESPN has listed Aug. 12th as a possible return date for Clark. If that holds up she would miss seven more games during a pivotal strech for the Fever as they battle for a spot in the WNBA playoffs.
It's smart for the Fever to not rush her back, as Clark re-aggravated the injury after returning maybe a little too early from her original injury. But it means the pressure will remain on her teammates to rack up some important wins while Clark watches from the bench.