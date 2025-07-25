Caitlin Clark Broke Another Cool Record Despite Still Being Injured for Fever
While sitting on the bench during Thursday night's WNBA game, Caitlin Clark probably had no idea she was making a cool piece of history.
The Indiana Fever star missed her third straight game in her team's recent win against the Las Vegas Aces and seems poised to miss more time as she continues to recover from a groin injury. But, even when Clark was off the floor, the second-year guard managed to set a new record— for the most expensive card for a female athlete at a public auction.
Clark's Rookie Royalty WNBA Flawless Logowoman card sold for a whopping $660,000 at Fanatics Collect on Thursday night. The 1-of-1 card is numbered and autographed by Clark, as well as inscribed with Clark's scoring total in her rookie WNBA season (769 points).
As it so happened, Clark actually broke her own auction record. Prior to Thursday's sale, the Fever star still held the record for the most expensive card: $366,000 for Clark's 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl 1/1 PSA 10, which sold in March.
You can see a picture of the card here.
Congrats to Clark, who hopefully makes a return to the court soon.