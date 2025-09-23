SI

Every WNBA Star With Multiple MVP Awards Following A'ja Wilson's Historic Win

Eva Geitheim

Aces center A'ja Wilson won her 4th MVP award this season.
Over the weekend, Aces center A'ja Wilson was named WNBA MVP for a record-breaking fourth time. No player in WNBA history had been named MVP more than three times, until now.

Lynx star Napheesa Collier was the favorite to win MVP for much of the season, but after Collier missed multiple weeks due to injury, Wilson emerged as a frontrunner and won the award. She led the league in scoring, averaging 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game on her way to the historic MVP win.

While no other WNBA player has won as many MVP awards as Wilson, there are seven other players that have on MVP multiple times in their careers.

Here's a look at every other multi-time WNBA winner:

Four-Time WNBA MVP Winner: A'ja Wilson

Since Wilson stands alone as the WNBA's only four-time MVP, here's a comparison of her four MVP seasons.

Year

Team Record

Stats

Other Accolades

Won the WNBA Finals?

2020

18-4

20.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.0 APG

All-WNBA First Team

No, lost WNBA Finals

2022

26-10

19.5 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.1 APG

Defensive Player of the Year

Yes

2024

27-13

26.9 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 2.3 APG

Broke the WNBA single-season scoring record

No, lost WNBA semifinals

2025

30-14

23.4 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.1 APG

Defensive Player of the Year

TBD

Three-Time WNBA MVP Winners

Player

Team

MVP Years

Sheryl Swoopes

Houston Comets

2000, 2002, 2005

Lisa Leslie

Los Angeles Sparks

2001, 2004, 2006

Lauren Jackson

Seattle Storm

2003, 2007, 2010

By winning her fourth MVP award, Wilson broke a tie with Hall of Famers Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson for the most MVP awards in a WNBA player's career. Swoopes, Leslie and Jackson practically all traded turns winning MVP between 2000-10, with the trio claiming every MVP in that span except for in 2008 (Candace Parker) and 2009 (Diana Taurasi).

Their success was not limited to the regular season either. The trio combined for eight WNBA championships over their careers, including three during years that they also won MVP.

Two-Time WNBA MVP Winners

Player

Team

MVP Years

Cynthia Cooper

Houston Comets

1997, 1998

Candace Parker

Los Angeles Sparks

2008, 2013

Elena Delle Donne

Chicago Sky/Washington Mystics

2015, 2019

Breanna Stewart

Seattle Storm/New York Liberty

2018, 2023

The WNBA's first MVP-winner, Cynthia Cooper, claimed the award in consecutive seasons in the first two years of the league. She and Wilson are the only players to win the award in back-to-back seasons. Cooper also helped the Comets win four consecutive WNBA championships from 1997-2000, and she won WNBA Finals MVP during each of those title victories.

Candace Parker is still the only rookie to also win the league MVP award, doing so in 2008 when she averaged 18.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. The Sparks star would claim her second MVP five years later in 2013.

Outside of Wilson, Elena Delle Donne and Breanna Stewart are the most recent multi-time MVP winners. Delle Donne is one of just two WNBA players in the 50-40-90 club, achieving this feat in 2019 when she won her second MVP. Stewart is the lone player outside of Wilson to win MVP in the last four seasons, claiming her second such trophy in 2023.

