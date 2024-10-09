WNBA Fans Loved Nike Basketball's Clever Analogy After Lynx's Win Over Sun
The Minnesota Lynx are WNBA Finals-bound after an 88-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night at the Target Center. The Lynx were powered by 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier, who, with her 27 points and 11 rebounds, became the first WNBA player to ever record 25-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in three straight playoff games.
Nike Basketball, with whom Collier collaborates on sneakers, took notice of the performance and posted on X (formerly Twitter) to join the conversation after the game.
Nike Basketball's account posted a perfect analogy describing Collier and the Lynx's win.
With summer in the rearview mirror, fall in full force and daylight savings time fast approaching in November for Americans in all but two states, it was hard for Nike Basketball to cook up a better analogy involving a team named the Sun.
Fans loved it.
The Lynx will take on the New York Liberty in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday.