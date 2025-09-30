Fans Roast WNBA Commissioner for Alleged ‘Caitlin Clark Should Be Grateful’ Comment
Napheesa Collier made sure she and the Lynx went out with a blaze on Tuesday when she bluntly criticized WNBA leadership over the league's officiating and ongoing CBA talks in her exit interview.
During Collier's scathing statement, much of which was directed at WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, the Lynx star brought up a personal conversation she had with Engelbert in February. The two discussed the issue of young marquee stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese playing on relatively small salaries despite driving massive revenue for the W.
During that conversation, Engelbert allegedly told Collier, "Caitlin [Clark] should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything."
Pause. Read that again.
Engelbert seemed to imply that Clark was benefitting the most from playing in the WNBA when in reality, it's much more likely the other way around. While at Iowa, Clark inked several lucrative NIL deals with big-name brands like Nike, Gatorade, State Farm and Panini. Those deals were worth a combined value of $3.1 million, according to On3, which ranked Clark fourth among all NIL-eligible athletes in 2024 and first in women's college basketball.
For reference, Clark received a base salary of $76,535 in her first pro season in the WNBA, as is the standard for rookies drafted with the top four overall picks under the league's current collective bargaining agreement.
To say that Clark is profiting from increased exposure in the WNBA when she has been raking in the dough years before she was drafted by the Fever is a truly wild comment.
