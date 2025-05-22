Fans Think Caitlin Clark's Pre-Game Fit Was a Nod to Jake From State Farm
Caitlin Clark's pregame outfit had fans talking on Thursday night.
Clark showed up to the Indiana Fever's matchup with the Atlanta Dream wearing red and khaki. Her look is below.
That outfit choice comes one day after State Farm launched a campaign called From the Logo featuring Clark. That had a lot of fans wondering if Clark's clothes were a nod to the classic look of Jake from State Farm's ads.
Plenty of people made the connection.
To make things even better, Thursday night's game will be played at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, just bringing this thing full circle.
Clark and the Fever are 1-1 this season and lost to the Dream 91-90 on Tuesday. The 23-year-old star guard has done her job thus far, averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds,10.5 assists, and 2.0 steals in 35.0 minutes per game. She's also shooting an incredible 47.4% from three-point range.