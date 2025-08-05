Fever Coach Breaks Down Underrated Ways Caitlin Clark Helps Indiana Succeed
Even while Caitlin Clark remains out because of an ongoing groin injury, the Fever have become one of the hottest teams in the WNBA. Indiana has won five straight games, and currently stand at third in the Eastern Conference standings with a 17–11 record.
Clark currently has no timetable for her return and the Fever will not rush her, but the team is looking forward to what she will add when she is back on the floor for Indiana.
“She demands so much gravity on the defensive end of the floor," Fever coach Stephanie White said on NBA Today. "She’s constantly seeing multiple players and she makes the right reads and makes the right plays for our group. She's going to continue to allow us to stretch the floor. Everybody else will be able to get more high-percentage looks because of what she demands on the defensive end. She brings her own defensive versatility because of her length, because of her size.”
Though Clark is often renowned for her scoring and three-point shot—she is the NCAA's D-I all-time leading scorer after all—her play also elevates the team as a whole due to the attention she draws. She often opens up better looks and opportunities for her teammates, and regularly delivers great passes to her teammates. The Fever have found a strong rhythm in their first season under White and without Clark in the lineup, but when she does returns, they'll be able to unlock another level of play.