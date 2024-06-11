Fever Coach Blasts Own Team After Caitlin Clark and Co. Suffer Ugly Loss
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever had a dreadful Monday night in Connecticut, losing to the Sun, 89-72, in a game that never even felt as close as that lopsided score.
Clark finished with just 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting and had a plus/minus of -30 in the loss to the 10-1 Sun.
Fever coach Christie Sides tore into her team after the loss, ripping their effort in a game that they trailed by 28 points at one point.
"I'm going to start with how you can't, at this level, coach effort," Sides via ESPN. "I felt like we were just trying to ask them to keep playing hard, play hard. You can't start there. You can't play in this league if you have to coach effort. It's just too hard."
Clark backed up her coach after the game:
"This is a team you can't come out and be lackadaisical against; they're just that good," Clark said. "They're going to punch you in the mouth. And I don't think we had it from the jump, and obviously, that's a little disappointing."
The Fever are now 3-10 on the season. Their next game is Thursday night at home against the 5-4 Atlanta Dream.