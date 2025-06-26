Fever Coach Gives Details on Caitlin Clark’s Injury and When She Might Return
The Indiana Fever received a nugget of bad news Thursday morning as guard Caitlin Clark was ruled out for the team's Thursday evening game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
However, it does not sound as if Clark will be out for very long as Fever coach Stephanie White called her day-to-day shortly after she was ruled out.
"It's very much a day-to-day thing, how she responds to treatment. I stay in my lane and let our strength and conditioning staff... do what they do best," White said via Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star.
Clark has made just one three-pointer in 23 attempts over the course of her last three games, dulling the shine of an initially triumphant return from a three-week absence due to a quadriceps strain.
"They took her down yesterday for the MRI," White said. "I'm not exactly sure (when she reported the injury). I didn't hear about until I heard about it from the training staff last night."
Indiana is currently 7-7, and would be the WNBA playoffs' No. 8 seed if the season ended Thursday.