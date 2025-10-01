SI

Kelsey Mitchell Helped Off Court With Apparent Injury During Fever–Aces Game 5

The guard kept Indiana afloat with a career year.

Patrick Andres

Kelsey Mitchell averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game this season.
Kelsey Mitchell averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game this season. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Late in the third quarter of their game against the Aces Tuesday, the Fever's hopes of advancing to the WNBA Finals suffered a devastating blow.

Indiana guard Kelsey Mitchell exited Game 5 of the league semifinals after appearing to sustain a leg injury. The Fever quickly ruled the Ohio State product out for the remainder of the contest.

Medical professionals briefly brought a stretcher onto the Michelob Ultra Arena floor with the intent of removing Mitchell, but she refused it and was helped off the court.

Mitchell, 29, has enjoyed a career year this season eight years into her Indiana tenure. Picking up the slack in the wake of a maelstrom of injuries—most notably to backcourt-mate Caitlin Clark—Mitchell averaged 20.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

She then steered the Fever almost single-handedly through the playoffs, dropping 34 points against Las Vegas in the semifinal opener on Sept. 21.

The Aces lead Indiana 73–68 late in the fourth quarter as of publication.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/WNBA