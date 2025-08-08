Fever Lose Two Guards to Season-Ending Injuries
Things went from bad to worse for the Fever on Friday as the team reeled from a 95–60 loss to the Mercury on Thursday night.
Indiana guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald have both been ruled out for the rest of the season, the team announced Friday afternoon. Colson tore her left ACL, while McDonald broke a bone in her right foot.
Colson, a 36-year-old two-time WNBA champion with the Aces, has averaged 2.4 points and two assists per game this season. McDonald, 26, has fared better—averaging 9.8 points per game to go with 4.7 assists.
The injuries continue an unlucky season for the Fever, who have shuttled star guard Caitlin Clark in and out of the lineup all year due to injuries of her own. Despite everything, the team is still a rock-solid 17-14, led by All-Star center and forward Aliyah Boston.
Indiana, seemingly about to reshuffle its deck again, is scheduled to play the Sky Saturday evening.