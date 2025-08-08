SI

Fever Lose Two Guards to Season-Ending Injuries

An injury-plagued season for Indiana continues.

Patrick Andres

Sydney Colson is done for the year with an ACL injury.
Sydney Colson is done for the year with an ACL injury. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Things went from bad to worse for the Fever on Friday as the team reeled from a 95–60 loss to the Mercury on Thursday night.

Indiana guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald have both been ruled out for the rest of the season, the team announced Friday afternoon. Colson tore her left ACL, while McDonald broke a bone in her right foot.

Colson, a 36-year-old two-time WNBA champion with the Aces, has averaged 2.4 points and two assists per game this season. McDonald, 26, has fared better—averaging 9.8 points per game to go with 4.7 assists.

The injuries continue an unlucky season for the Fever, who have shuttled star guard Caitlin Clark in and out of the lineup all year due to injuries of her own. Despite everything, the team is still a rock-solid 17-14, led by All-Star center and forward Aliyah Boston.

Indiana, seemingly about to reshuffle its deck again, is scheduled to play the Sky Saturday evening.

More WNBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/WNBA