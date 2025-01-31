Fever Sign a Franchise Great As Team Continues to Build Around Caitlin Clark
The Indiana Fever added another piece to continue building around 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.
ESPN's Alexa Philippou reported Friday that Indiana signed two-time All-Star forward Natasha Howard in free agency. Howard, 33, returns to the franchise that selected her with the No. 5 pick in the 2014 WNBA draft.
Howard will be entering her 12th WNBA season in 2025. Over the past 11 years, she has averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest over 336 career games for the Fever, Minnesota Lynx, Seattle Storm, New York Liberty and Dallas Wings.
In 2024, Howard averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 45.6% from the field in her second season with Dallas. The Wings, however, went 9–31 and missed the playoffs.
Howard now joins young stars in Clark and Aliyah Boston in Indiana. Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell also re-signed with Indiana in free agency earlier this week.